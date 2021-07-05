A fire near Oyama Lake was reported to the BC Wildfire Service on Monday, July 5. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Fire reported near Oyama Lake, Okanagan

Blaze less than a hectare, cause unknown

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a fire east of Oyama.

The fire is located near the southern tip of Oyama Lake, southwest of the Oyama Lake Eco Lodge. As of 7:20 p.m. on Monday, July 5, the blaze was estimated at .01 hectares.

More to come.

