Fire reported after five people observed throwing rocks through windows of business

Blaze broke out early Friday morning on Bourquin Crescent West in Abbotsford

The left side of this building on Bourquin Crescent West in Abbotsford was damaged by fire early Friday morning. (Google Street View)

Police say a fire that occurred early this morning at an Abbotsford business is an arson.

The blaze broke out at about 4:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bourquin Crescent, consuming a portion of the recently renovated building and causing substantial smoke and water damage.

Sgt. Judy Bird said that shortly before a 911 call came in to report the fire, five people – including at least one female – were seen throwing rocks at the windows of the business.

The witness said that the suspects ran west on Ventura Avenue after the fire began.

Bird said members of the Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime unit and forensics identification unit are working with Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service to determine the exact cause of the arson.

“APD investigators are canvassing for video and additional witnesses,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.