Small blaze not threatening any structures

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP responded to reports of a dumpster fire outside a dollar store at the Polson Place Mall off Highway 6 Jan. 20, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

A small dumpster fire was sparked in Vernon Monday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the 4000 bock of 32nd Street around 9:30 a.m. March 22.

The blaze, behind the Royal LePage building, was not threatening any other structures.

RCMP were called due to some suspicious material.

READ MORE: GoFundMe launched for Vernon family

READ MORE: Woman seriously injured after possible shooting in Kelowna

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star