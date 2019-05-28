Fire quickly doused in Penticton mobile home park

Penticton firefighters responded to a small fire at a residence on Dauphin Park on Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbour reported smoke and fire coming from what was believed to be a kitchen window of the mobile home on the south side of the building.

“Once we had our crews on scene we made entry and it was just a small fire so it is just under investigation to determine if it was accidental,” said Chris Forster. “The occupants were out at the time.”

No one was inside at the time of the fire and the blaze was quickly doused by the firefighters.

The scene remains under investigation.

