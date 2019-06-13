Fire prohibitions in place

Prohibition does not ban campfires (a half-metre high by a half-metre wide) and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes

Effective noon on June 12, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as well as some other activities and the use of certain equipment, are restricted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

This prohibition will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 15, 2019, or until the order is rescinded. Anyone conducting Category 2 or Category 3 burns within the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must have extinguished those fires by the June 12 deadline.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller) and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Specifically, prohibited activities will include:

• the burning of one or more open fires larger than one metre high by two metres wide;

• stubble or grass fires of any size;

• the use of fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, tiki torches (and similar kinds of torches);

• the use of burning barrels and burning cages of any size or description; and

• the use of binary exploding targets (pre-packaged or homemade explosives such as Tannerite, Thundershot, Gryphon, Firebird SS65, Sure Shot, or similar products).

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre, unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw). Before lighting any fire, people should check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation by calling 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

