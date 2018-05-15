Fire prohibitions begin in Kamloops Fire Centre

As of Tuesday noon, only campfires allowed below 1,200 m elevation

  • May. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

By Times Staff

Kamloops Fire Centre has announced that, effective at noon on Tuesday, May 15, the size of open fires is restricted at elevations below 1,200 metres throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect the public.

Anyone conducting Category 2 or Category 3 burns in those areas must have extinguished their fires by the deadline.

This prohibition will remain in effect until Oct. 15, 2018, or until further notice.

Specifically, prohibited activities at elevations below 1,200 metres will include:

* the burning of more than two open fires of any size at the same time

* stubble or grass fires of any size over any area

* the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches (and similar kinds of torches), or burning barrels and cages of any size or description

* the use of binary exploding targets.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller), and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

This prohibition covers all B.C. parks, Crown lands and private lands in the Kamloops Fire Centre, but it does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire protection bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department.

However, by policy District of Clearwater follows Kamloops Fire Centre in imposing fire bans.

Before lighting any fire, residents should check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

Where Category 2 or Category 3 burns are still allowed, always check the venting conditions before conducting an open burn. If venting conditions are rated “poor” or “fair”, open burning is restricted.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Kamloops Fire Centre thanks the public for its continued help in preventing wildfires. Report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation by calling 1 800 663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to www.bcwildfire.ca

