Fire Prevention Week coming into West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Westbank First Nation start the campaign Sept. 28

Fire Prevention Week starts Oct. 6 in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) and Westbank First Nation, alongside the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) who’ve sponsored the week for over 90 years, are promoting this year’s campaign to educate Okanagan residents about the small but important actions to keep themselves safe.

“Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape” is this year’s slogan.

According to Statistics Canada, the number of structure fires declined by 26 per cent between 2005 and 2014. Residential fires accounted for almost six of every 10 structural fires during that nine-year stretch with cooking equipment and smokers’ material causing close to six of every 10 residential fires.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna receives award for climate change commitment

READ MORE: More election campaign signs vandalized in Kelowna

While WKFR are focusing on home fires during Fire Prevention Week and the ways families can best prepare, the messages when it comes to fire safety should be applied to any place where a fire alarm could be heard:

“No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

A contest is being held during Fire Prevention Week by members of the NFPA which will offer prizes to elementary students on the Westside.

Information on Fire Prevention Week and contest details can be found at www.gov.bc.ca/firesafety/firepreventionweek.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.