Fire poses no current threat to Tulameen and area

It took only 16 minutes for BC Wildfire Service aircraft to action the Tulameen blaze. Photo: File, BC Wildfire

One of the fires sparked near Tulameen Saturday is out, and the other is posing no threat to communities, structures or roadways, according to Wildfire BC spokesperson Nicole Bonnet.

The Cook Creek fire – approximately two kilometres from Coalmont Road – is still measured at 1.2 hectares, but it was actioned by air and ground up until 8:30 p.m., said Bonnet.

The spot fire at Roany Creek was extinguished in a matter of hours, she added.

Area H director Bob Coyne said the BC Wildfire Service’s response to the blaze, which was reported at about 5 p.m., was impressive.

It was only 16 minutes, after the fire was reported, that helicopters and water bombers were on scene.

“They knocked the crap out of it,” he said.

Tulameen Volunteer Fire Department trucks were unable to climb the mountain to reach the fire, but the combined effort of the local crew and the provincial service prevented the fire from growing, as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The BC Day long weekend is one of Tulameen’s busiest, with as many as 4,000 people in the area.

Follow The Spotlight for updates.