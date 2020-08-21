Fire on roof of Pandosy mall quickly extinguished

Fire crews quickly extinguished an industrial dryer blaze on the roof of a strip mall at 2660 Pandosy Street.
The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m., Friday.
Smoke could be seen rising from the roof of the building when crews arrived on the scene.
According to a witness, firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in less than an hour.
The dryer was situated on top of a laundromat, which had to be evacuated.
The neighbouring businesses were not affected or evacuated according to a witness on scene.
