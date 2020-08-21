Image: Emily Bell

Fire on roof of Pandosy mall quickly extinguished

Fire crews were called to 2660 Pandosy Street Thursday afternoon

Fire crews quickly extinguished an industrial dryer blaze on the roof of a strip mall at 2660 Pandosy Street.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m., Friday.

Smoke could be seen rising from the roof of the building when crews arrived on the scene.

According to a witness, firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in less than an hour.

The dryer was situated on top of a laundromat, which had to be evacuated.

The neighbouring businesses were not affected or evacuated according to a witness on scene.

