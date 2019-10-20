A fire early Sunday morning has gutted an apartment on the corner of Main Street and 12th Avenue. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Fire on Main Street guts an apartment

Blaze leaves five homeless but no one was seriously injured

An early morning fire has damaged an apartment building on the corner of Main Street and 12th Avenue.

The Smithers Fire Department received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. and 25 firefighters attended the structure fire.

Fire chief Keith Stecko said they fought the blaze for about 4 hours.

“The one condo attached is completely gutted and the reminder are still in tact,” he said.

Five people had to be evacuated from their home and two were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause is currently investigated.

