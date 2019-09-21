Fire official deems morning fire at Nanaimo school suspicious

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a portable at École Océane the morning of Sept. 21. Fire Rescue officials say it is suspicious and the investigation has been handed over to the RCMP. (News Bulletin file)

A portable at a school in Nanaimo sustained damage this morning in a fire that is being characterized by an official as suspicious.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 7 a.m. Saturday at the École Océane site on Estevan Road and extinguished it quickly, according to Jodi Le Masurier, assistant chief of training.

“We went to, what was, a suspicious fire for us,” said Le Masurier. “It started on the outside of the building. It was one of their portables and our crews did a great job knocking it down fast, so it actually only got partway into a wall so it did very minimal damage.”

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo signs up for fire awareness

Le Masurier said she couldn’t comment on possible causes and it was hard to determine if the building would be available for use.

“It looks like it did very minimal damage to the outside, but sometimes it takes a little while before they determine, ‘Are we going to let the students back in here,'” Le Masurier said.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The investigation, which has been turned over to Nanaimo RCMP, will be ongoing, said Le Masurier.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter