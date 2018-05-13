Fire near Sunningdale water tower on Saturday

Regional fire rescue responded to the wildland fire just after 2 p.m. Saturday

Three fire halls responded to the call on May 12 and stayed on site for four hours. (Guy Bertrand photo)

The cause of a wildfire in the upper bench of Sunningdale on the weekend remains undetermined.

The 9-1-1 came into regional fire rescue shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday with crews arriving at the scene near the city’s water tower at 2:30 p.m.

Fifteen firefighters – seven from Station 374 Trail, five from Station 372 Warfield, and three from Station 375 Montrose – stayed on scene for four hours, Captain Grant Tyson reported.

“Regional fire rescue Trail responded to a call for smoke in the area near the Sunningdale water tower,” he said. “Upon arrival we discovered a two-hectare wildland fire.”

The fire was under control at 6:15 p.m., Tyson added.

“Air support was provided by BC Wildfire Service with one air tanker.”