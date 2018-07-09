Contributed

Fire near Jackpine Lake

Firefighters are on scene

  • Jul. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Firefighters are currently responding to a fire near Jackpine Lake.

The fire is 15 kilometers Northwest of West Kelowna, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

More information will be provided when available.

