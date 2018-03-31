Fire lights up mountainside

Flames were visible on Green Mountain earlier this evening after a controlled burn on the Penticton Indian Band apparently got out of control. (Photo courtesy Chris Ostrander/Facebook)

A controlled burn that got out of hand on the Penticton Indian Band is under control again, but not before it caused concern for observers watching from around the valley bottom.

The flames were highly visible on both sides of the channel as the blaze flared up the side of Green Mountain. In a Facebook post at 7:45 p.m., Chris Ostrander reported seeing at least two trees go up in flames.

The fire was still partly visible at 9 p.m. but was limited to small patches of light with no visible flame or spread.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.