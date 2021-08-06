Fire leads to power outage in Popkum east of Chilliwack

An early morning fire led to a power outage affecting 637 customers in Rosedale and Popkum Friday.
BC Hydro reported the power was off as of 7 a.m. due to a fire.
The area affected includes the Highway 9 area where it meets Highway 1.
The specific area is east of Mathela Crescent, south of Bridge Road and northwest of Highway 1.
A BC Hydro crew was onsite Friday morning and were reporting the estimated time the power would be back on was 3:30 p.m.
