A fire caused a power outage affecting 637 customers in Popkum on Aug. 6, 2021. (BC Hydro)

Fire leads to power outage in Popkum east of Chilliwack

BC Hydro reported the power was off after 7 a.m. with an estimated time back on of 3:30 p.m.

An early morning fire led to a power outage affecting 637 customers in Rosedale and Popkum Friday.

BC Hydro reported the power was off as of 7 a.m. due to a fire.

The area affected includes the Highway 9 area where it meets Highway 1.

The specific area is east of Mathela Crescent, south of Bridge Road and northwest of Highway 1.

A BC Hydro crew was onsite Friday morning and were reporting the estimated time the power would be back on was 3:30 p.m.

