Fire just north of Sylvia’s Cafe now being held according to Cariboo Fire Centre

The fire is around a 35 minute drive west of Quesnel, and listed as out of control briefly

A fire near Puntchesakut Lake was listed as out of control on the BC Wildfire Service Map. It is now being held according to the Cariboo Fire Centre. (BCWS Map)

A wildfire near Puntchesakut Lake is now classified as being held, after it was listed as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service for a short time.

The fire was first discovered on Aug. 2, and is suspected to have been caused by lightning. Fire crews were on the scene to extinguish the fire, which is only listed as burning 0.09 hectares. It is roughly a km north of Sylvia’s Cafe on the Nazko Highway.

READ MORE: Fire crews pulled off Purdy Lake Wildfire due to wind

A 2 hectare fire southeast of Boat Lake just north of Kluskoil Provincial park is also listed as under control. A fire near Trout Lake discovered on Aug. 2 is also listed as new, and a fire 1.5 kms north of Townsend Lake was discovered on Aug. 3.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer