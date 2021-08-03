Fire just north of Sylvia’s Cafe now being held according to Cariboo Fire Centre

A wildfire near Puntchesakut Lake is now classified as being held, after it was listed as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service for a short time.
The fire was first discovered on Aug. 2, and is suspected to have been caused by lightning. Fire crews were on the scene to extinguish the fire, which is only listed as burning 0.09 hectares. It is roughly a km north of Sylvia’s Cafe on the Nazko Highway.
A 2 hectare fire southeast of Boat Lake just north of Kluskoil Provincial park is also listed as under control. A fire near Trout Lake discovered on Aug. 2 is also listed as new, and a fire 1.5 kms north of Townsend Lake was discovered on Aug. 3.
