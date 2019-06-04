Fire investigated at downtown Penticton business

A fire was reported in the awning of a business

The Penticton Fire Department responded to call at a downtown business on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-Vack)

The Penticton Fire Department responded to call downtown at the back of a business on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m. a fire was reported in the awning of a business, however good Samaritans had already knocked it down by the time the firefighters arrived.

The fire department crew further investigated the matter by pulling the drywall from the back of Softies Shoes in the alleyway to check for further extension into the business.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

