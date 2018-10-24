Fire incident at Karma Coffee Roasting Company in Coombs

A firefighter takes a look down the chimney of the Karma Coffee Roasting Co. building in Coombs, where at least four fire departments responded to a fire incident on Oct. 24. — Adam Kveton Photo

At least four fire departments responded to a fire incident at the Karma Coffee Roasting Company building in Coombs on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

With a call coming in at about 10:30 a.m., Coombs Hilliers, Errington, Parksville and Qualicum Beach fire departments were on-scene, where smoke was coming out of the building’s chimney.

Firefighters entered the building with a hose, and scalled ladders to get on the roof and inspect the smoking chimney.

Paramedics also responded, though it was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Vehicle traffic was slowed somewhat along the Alberni Highway, but was back to normal before noon.

More info to come.