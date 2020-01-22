Fire in second storey suite of Maple Ridge building

No one home at time, two dogs, cat are OK

The call initially came in as alarms sounding late Tuesday night, but it turned out to be an actual fire in the kitchen of a second-storey apartment on 224th Street and 122nd Avenue in Maple Ridge.

“It originally came in as alarms ringing, but when the crews arrived on scene, they actually found there was a fire in a suite,” Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue chief Howard Exner said Wednesday.

Initially, two trucks arrived on scene when the call first came in at just before 11 p.m., but that was soon upraded to 10 trucks.

No one was home at the time but there were two dogs and a cat in the suite, said Exner. “And they’re doing fine.”

He added that the building is equipped with water sprinklers. The sprinklers activated and stopped the progress of the fire, “and allowed us to put out the remaining parts of the stuff that was on fire,” Exner said.

In addition to the fire-damaged suite there was also some water damage to units below. There were no injuries.

