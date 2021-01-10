Fire in mall washroom under investigation, says Chilliwack Fire Department

Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a fire in Cottonwood Centre on Jan. 9, that had been put out by a mall security guard. The mall was safely evacuated. (Progress file)

A fire in a washroom at Cottonwood Centre is under investigation by Chilliwack fire officials.

The fire happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 in one of the public washrooms. Mall security was alerted to the fire and responded quickly along with malls staff. They immediately activated the fire alarm system and evacuated the entire mall.

Once everyone was out and safe, says Mike Bourdon, assistant fire chief, the security guard put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

Fire crews, who were on the scene within minutes, made sure it was safe and cleared the mall of smoke.

Bourdon says that a hand towel dispenser in the washroom sustained minor fire damage and that there was minor smoke damage to the wall.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The Chilliwack Fire Department expressed their gratitude for the quick action of the security guard and mall staff on site.

“Evacuating a shopping mall and extinguishing a small fire in itself can be a very hard task so when we got there we were very impressed,” Bourdon said.

The fire is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

