It now appears to be out

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire near the corner of Robson Ave. and 3rd St. in Revelstoke on the evening of Dec. 7. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Fire and Rescue are on scene at a structure fire near Robson Ave. and 3rd St.

A witness said smoke was pouring out of the garage, but the fire appears to be out now (8:45 p.m. on Dec. 7).

Police and BC Ambulance Services also responded to the incident.

More information to come.

Revelstoke Review