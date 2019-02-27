Fire ignites on side of Highway 97 in Penticton

The Penticton fire department quickly extinguished the books and paperwork with a bucket of water Wednesday. (Tara Bowie photo)

Firefighters were called to the highway in front of the Tim Hortons at the corner of Channel Parkway and Fairview Road about noon after a woman allegedly lit a box books and paperwork on fire.

The blaze was started about four-feet from the highway near cedar bushes and the coffee shop’s flower bed.

Penticton firefighters managed to quickly putting out the small fire with a few buckets of water.

“For some reason the young woman lit a book on fire at the side of the highway. It’s kind of odd so we’re going to have the ambulance check her out and make sure she’s okay,” Chad Taylor, a firefighter with the Penticton fire department said.

