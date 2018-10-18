Fire ignites along Highway 7 between Hope and Agassiz

Nine volunteers doused the flames with what they had before fire crews arrived

Passerby who noticed a fire burning along Highway 7 between Hope and Agassiz Thursday afternoon quickly sprang into action.

Dagmar Lucak was one of them, a Hope resident who was returning from work in Agassiz when she noticed several cars stopped and smoke coming from the side of the road. The fire was near where the Mount Hicks fire, which grew to 346 hectares and took two weeks for the BC Wildfire Service to bring under control, had ignited this summer Lucak said.

“I’m not sure if someone threw a cigarette out or what, but there was smoke further up as well. Coming from further up, not that it kind of went that way, so it could have been a hot spot from the last one,” she said.

In total, nine people got together and doused the flames with any water they could find in their cars. Two men even took 2X6 pieces of wood they found in their car and began beating the bushes with them.

Agassiz Fire Department attended the scene after the volunteers’ efforts.

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter