Fire hydrant connection burst at Davis Road and Battie Drive

Crews worked well into the night on Thursday Jan. 21 to staunch the flow of water

Heavy flows of water pooled on Davis Road after a lead to a fire hydrant burst on Thursday Jan. 21. (Jim Tredwell photo)

A connection to a fire hydrant at Davis Road and Battie Drive burst on the evening of Thursday Jan. 21, flooding Davis Road and pouring downhill toward Davis Road School.

Saltair resident, Jim Tredwell was at the Davis Road dog park when he heard the connection break.

“It was such a strange sound,” Tredwell said. “The road actually swelled up about halfway across Battie. It was up about eight inches.”

One resident downhill from the hydrant had water flow into their yard. The homeowner declined to comment on the matter while they await word from the Town on how to remedy the situation.

Crews were on scene until after midnight working to fix the issue. Nearby residents say the crew managed to staunch the flow of water around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Pavement at the bottom of Battie Drive has been dug up in anticipation of repair work. The fire hydrant at Davis and Battie will remain out of service until the connection is repaired

The hydrant at Davis and Battie will remain out of service until repair work is completed. (Cole Schisler photo)

Ladysmith Chronicle