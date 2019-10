A home may have been burned in Brookswood

A fire struck a home on 32nd Avenue in Brookswood on Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A fire on 32nd Avenue west of 200th Street on Tuesday afternoon has brought traffic to a halt in the area.

A neighbour said the fire was in a three bedroom house that was undergoing renovations. It does not appear anyone was hurt.

Multiple Langley Township fire trucks were on scene.

The cause and extend of the fire remains unknown, but crews blocked off 32nd Avenue and traffic on 200th Street was also affected after 4 p.m.

– More to come