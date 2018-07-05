Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant

A large fire has engulfed two buildings at the corner of West 4th and Baywater in Vancouver.
Fire crews have been battling the Kitsilano-area blaze since early Thursday morning.
Reports say that the fire has taken over the Topanga Cafe, a 40-year-old Californian-style Mexican restaurant in the area.
Time lapse video of this morning’s fire in #kits. Thank you for your hard work! pic.twitter.com/BbqYKv0m52
— Eszter Laszlo (@sophiesterson) July 5, 2018
Traffic is being rerouted on 4th Avenue as crews continues battling the blaze.
It looks like there is a rather large fire in Kits this morning. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/B0uTT7AUOz
— Greg Hoekstra (@greghoekstra) July 5, 2018
More to come.