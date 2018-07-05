A fire engulfed multiple buildings in Kitsilano early Thursday morning, July 5. (Twitter/Margaret Buttner)

Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant

Smoke filled the Vancouver-area neighbourhood and streets in the area are blocked to traffic as Topanga Cafe goes up in flames

  • Jul. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A large fire has engulfed two buildings at the corner of West 4th and Baywater in Vancouver.

Fire crews have been battling the Kitsilano-area blaze since early Thursday morning.

Reports say that the fire has taken over the Topanga Cafe, a 40-year-old Californian-style Mexican restaurant in the area.

Traffic is being rerouted on 4th Avenue as crews continues battling the blaze.

More to come.

