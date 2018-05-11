Fire guts food truck

Suspected arson has completely destroyed a food truck well known throughout the Terrace and Kitimat areas.

Around 4 a.m. Friday May 11, Terrace RCMP received a report of a break and enter and fire at the kitchen trailer parked roadside on the 4800 block of Graham Avenue.

Upon arrival police observed heavy smoke emanating from the Puckered Pig Mobile Bistro. Terrace Fire Department arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze that erupted through the roof of the trailer and engulfed the kitchen. According to an RCMP press release witnesses reported two people running from the scene of the crime, one of which ran northbound on Beach Street.

The Terrace Police Dog and Forensic Identification Services units attended the scene to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Terrace RCMP.

Puckered Pig owner, Mary Martins, made headlines in 2016 for her outspoken opposition to new bylaws that increased vendor fees for food truck vendors. The headlines eventually earned her the title of Newsmaker of the Year at the Terrace and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards gala.

READ MORE: Council holds off on mobile food vendor bylaw

The mobile restaurateur is known for her signature product, a pulled-pork sandwich, and for the ever-changing menu featuring local ingredients served on a patio at the back end of the kitchen trailer. In 2015 the then-budding entrepreneur earned two business excellence awards, also from the chamber of commerce, for Rookie of the Year and Company of the Year.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area, have video surveillance, or know the identity of the suspects to contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting keyword TERRACE followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

More to come.

