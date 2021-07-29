Fire erupts following gas-line rupture at South Surrey road construction site

Gas main near 32 Avenue hit by third party: FortisBC

Fire erupts at a construction site on 32 Avenue near 192 Street Thursday (July 29) morning. Initial indications are that work crews struck a gas main. (Mike Ervin Facebook photo)

Surrey fire crews are on the scene in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood, after construction crews hit a gas main this morning (July 29).

The incident occurred near 192 Street and 32 Avenue, sparking massive flames.

FortisBC spokesperson Sean Beardow said that the utility was alerted to damage to one of its three-inch mains shortly before 9 a.m. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, crews were continuing to work at getting the gas under control.

That was expected to occur before 3 p.m., at which point “we expect the fire will be… under control in a fairly expedient manner, given we’ve shut off its fuel supply,” Beardow said.

“And then we can start repairs.”

Beardow said the line needs to be stopped-off in two locations to stop the flow. Two gas meters are affected, he said, noting one of those supplies a building that is currently vacant. Repairs are expected to be completed today, he added.

A dispatcher at Surrey Fire Service confirmed just before 10 a.m. that crews were dealing with “an active incident” in the area. She would not disclose further information.

Beardow said he is not aware of any injuries. A Facebook commenter noted that “everyone got away unharmed.”

Beardow noted that most incidents of this nature can be avoided if people use the “BC 1 Call” service in advance, to determine if and where gas lines are located before digging.

“Unfortunately, in many of these cases, it’s not.”

