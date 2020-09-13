New Westminster assistant fire chief Sheldon Young posted this fire photo earlier this evening from a fire that has erupted at the Park Pier in New West on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Fire engulfs New Westminster pier

Firefighters from New West and Vancouver are battling a blaze along the Fraser River

  • Sep. 13, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Pier Park in New Westminster appears to be going up in flames tonight.

The waterfront park, located along the Fraser River, was ablaze, flames seen shooting high into the sky earlier Sunday night.

New Westminster firefighters, as well as a marine team from Vancouver fire department, and Vancouver Fire Rescue, are fighting the large fire.

“It looks like we will be there a while,” reported deputy fire chief Tyler Moore.

Meanwhile, New West Police are also reporting road closures due to the blaze.

“Due to a large fire at Westminster Pier Park, Front Street is closed from East Columbia to Stewardson Way. There is no access to the Front Street parkade. Please avoid the area,” police advised just after 10 p.m.

New Westminster’s Brent Hayden, and Olympic swimmer, shared a few of his photos taken from his home tonight on twitter.

“Watching Pier Park get engulfed in flames from my window,” he said.

Due to a fire under the SkyTrain bridge, there is no SkyTrain service between Columbia and Scott Road stations.

Trains heading toward King George Station from Vancouver are now being diverted toward Production Way-University Station. All trains from King George Station are turning back at Scott Road Station.

Extra bus service is being set up to transport customers between Columbia and Scott Road stations.

Millennium and Canada Line service is unaffected, and is running normally.

Riders seeking alternative routes to SkyTrain are encouraged to consult TransLink’s Trip Planner, and select “Don’t Use SkyTrain” under advanced search settings, or contact our customer information desk (604-953-3333) for trip planning advice.

• Stay tuned for updates as they come available

