Fire engulfs dock on Surrey side of the Fraser River

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene, crews responded to a large fire on the Fraser River, northeast of the Pattullo Bridge, around 10:45 p.m. It was on Musqueam Drive, near Industrial Road.

He said the dock, which was roughly 200-feet and a wooden L-shape, was “fully engulfed in fire.”

He added the dock hadn’t been used in a long time, but there were no injuries reported.

