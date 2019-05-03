Fire downtown prompts quick respond from WLFD, RCMP Thursday night

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and police responded to a fire on Oliver Street Thursday evening.

Witnesses said Oliver Street was closed for a time late Thursday night while fire fighters knocked down a fire in back.

Police are still on scene Friday morning, appearing to secure an area behind Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge.

On April 25 police responded to a report of a disturbance in the same area where it is believed shots were fired.

More to come.

