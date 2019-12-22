Fire destroys Ucluelet First Nation home

A Ucluelet First Nation home was destroyed by a fire in Hitacu Sunday morning.

Ucluelet’s fire chief Rick Geddes told the Westerly News that the Ucluelet Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the scene at 2:22 a.m. and immediately raced to their neighbouring community to battle the blaze, but found the two-storey home already engulfed.

“I was the first one on scene and the house was fully involved. There were flames through the roof,” Geddes said. “At that point, there was nothing we could really save from the house, we were more concerned about saving the neighbours’ houses because of the proximity. So, that became our focus, just containing it to the point of origin…It was right in a residential area there.”

Hitacu’s fire crew and the Ucluelet Brigade were joined by members from the Tofino Volunteer Fire Department who brought their ladder truck from their community, roughly 42 kilometres away.

“I called Tofino for help right away,” Geddes said. “It was really a nice favour that they did, sending what they could.”

He said no injuries have been reported and no one is believed to have been in the home when the fire occurred. He added that neighbours advised that the people living in the home had moved out several days ago.

“It was not safe for us to go in and search it to see if anybody was in there, but the information we have is that there was nobody in there,” he said.

He said it took the three fire crews roughly three hours to put the fire out, but the home was destroyed and partially collapsed during the blaze.

“There’s nothing left of it,” he said adding all three crews worked well together to save the surrounding homes.

“We had two guys that were on the nozzle for the entire time, three-plus hours, and that’s hard work. There’s a lot of force in that hose and just to move it around is tough. So, the two guys on the hose there really busted their butts for the community and that was really cool to see.”

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway, but the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.

andrew.bailey@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Ucluelet hires first full-time fire chief

READ MORE: Tofino’s Solwood to be reborn after fire

READ MORE: Ucluelet shakes up emergency services, removes manager, eyes new sirens