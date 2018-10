Fire crews were called a blaze just after 5 p.m. Saturday

Fire crews in West Kelowna were called to a trailer fire just after 5 p.m., Saturday.

Once on scene firefighters discovered a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames at the rear of Village Green Way.

Police also responded to the blaze that started in the trailer off to the side of a dirt road.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if anyone was inside or near the trailer at the time.

More to come.

