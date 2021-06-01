Fire destroys Salt Spring Island’s Windsor Plywood

Witnesses say fire started around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning

The Windsor Plywood on Salt Spring Island has been destroyed by an early morning fire. (Mike Stefancsik/Facebook)

A fire tore through Salt Spring Island’s Windsor Plywood location early Tuesday morning, leaving it all but destroyed.

Witnesses posting to social media say the fire broke out around 3 a.m. and video from a few hours later show firefighters continuing to hose down the smoking, flaming building.

Residents are reporting poor air quality and smoke lingering over the Ganges area and harbour as a result of the fire.

More to come.

READ MORE: Salt Spring Island news

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News