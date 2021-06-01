Fire destroys Salt Spring Island’s Windsor Plywood

A fire tore through Salt Spring Island’s Windsor Plywood location early Tuesday morning, leaving it all but destroyed.
Witnesses posting to social media say the fire broke out around 3 a.m. and video from a few hours later show firefighters continuing to hose down the smoking, flaming building.
Residents are reporting poor air quality and smoke lingering over the Ganges area and harbour as a result of the fire.
More to come.
