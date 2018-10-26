Fire destroys Rosedale shop and home

A large workshop and attached home in Rosedale suffered extensive fire damage early Friday morning.

Fire crews from four halls responded to the call, which went out at around 4:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the structure, located in the 51000 block of Old Yale Road, they found the workshop and attached residential unit fully involved and beginning to collapse.

Occupants of the home were able to escape and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries, said Assistant Fire Chief Chris Wilson Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.