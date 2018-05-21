North Westside Fire Rescue. —Image: Vernon Morningstar

Fire destroys North Westside home

Police investigating after early morning blaze destroys house on Northview Road

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently on scene at a residential house fire that occurred overnight in the North Westside Road area of Vernon.

On Monday, at approximately 4:15 a.m., the police were called to assist the North Westside Fire Rescue with a fully engulfed home located in the 300 block of Northernview Road. The fire was extinguished, however the structure was destroyed.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP General Investigative Section is working with the North Westside Fire Rescue to determine the cause of the fire.

“The two known occupants of the home are un-accounted for at this time, however the investigation is in it’s early stages” says Cst. Kelly Brett. “Investigators are on scene and awaiting for the house to be considered safe for entry to begin their investigation”

Area residents can expect police on scene for a number of days.

Further information will be released once available.

