Fire destroys Lumby motorhome

One man escaped without injury after the motorhome he was living in caught fire and was destroyed early Monday morning in Lumby.

The fire happened at a residence on McInnes Road, about three kilometres east of the village.

“It was fully engulfed when we got there,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton, whose crews responded to the call that came in shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. “The motorhome was about 35-feet-long and there was a person living in it but he got out OK.”

The flames and heat melted one side of an existing garage on the property.

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature.

It’s the fourth fire in the past week for the village department, who have put out a snowmobile fire and dealt with two fires at the same residence a matter of hours apart.

