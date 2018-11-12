Fire destroys Langley woodworking shop

A fire destroyed a woodworking shop in the 7000 block of 272 Street Saturday night in Glen Valley.

Multiple units of the Township of Langley fire department were called to the scene at 11:21 p.m. to find two connected buildings were ablaze.

It took about 12 hours before the fire was completely extinguished, because the roof collapsed and an excavator had be called in to allow fire fighters to get at hot spots, Langley Township assistant fire chief Pat Walker said.

The buildings, one 30 by 30 ft. and the other 20 by 15 ft., were completely destroyed along with the tools inside.

No one was hurt.

Walker said it appeared a problem with the aged buildings’ electrical wiring was to blame.

Residents should take steps to make sure their electrical connections are safe, “now that we’re getting into cold weather” Walker said.

The estimated value of the aged buildings was $15,000 to $20,000, Walker said.

“There was no insurance.”