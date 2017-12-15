Fire destroys Kelowna motorhome

Kelowna fire crews arrived to find a fully-engulfed motorhome Friday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a motorhome firefire in the 200 block of Rutland Road South.

“First arriving crews encountered a large motorhome, fully involved, near a residence,” said platoon captain Scott Clarke.

“The fire was quickly knocked down, but the motorhome suffered extensive damage.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind people to not overload their extension cords during this holiday season,” added Clarke.

SIGNATURE