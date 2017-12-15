Lake Country Fire Department. - Image: Douglas Farrow

Fire destroys Kelowna motorhome

Kelowna fire crews arrived to find a fully-engulfed motorhome Friday morning.

Kelowna fire crews arrived to find a fully-engulfed motorhome Friday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a motorhome firefire in the 200 block of Rutland Road South.

“First arriving crews encountered a large motorhome, fully involved, near a residence,” said platoon captain Scott Clarke.

“The fire was quickly knocked down, but the motorhome suffered extensive damage.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind people to not overload their extension cords during this holiday season,” added Clarke.

SIGNATURE

Previous story
#MeToo at work: B.C. women share horrifyingly common sexual assaults
Next story
Recovery centre operator said neighbours bought property ‘in haste’

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 11 hours ago

 

Female snowmobilers gaining ground in the sport

  • 19 hours ago

 

Wilson remains chair of school board

  • 19 hours ago

 

Sports briefs

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read