Fire destroys house on Dingwall Street in Duncan

Fire destroyed a home on Dingwall Street in the early hours of the morning on Aug. 1 (Submitted photo)

A fire destroyed an abandoned home at the corner of Dingwall Street and Howard Avenue in Duncan in early morning hours of Aug. 1.

Rebecca Benard, who lives across the street from the property, said she heard some yelling from the house at approximately 3 a.m. and when she investigated, the house was in flames.

She said another neighbour called the fire department, and fire trucks from North Cowichan’s South End fire department were on the scene within 15 minutes and had the blaze under control shortly afterwards.

“No one lived there as far as we knew,” Benard said.

“We’re just thankful that the firefighters put it out so fast.”

A spokeswoman for the Municipality of North Cowichan said the cause of the fire is still undetermined, but was considered suspicious by fire authorities on the scene of Saturday’s blaze.

The fire remains under investigation.

Cowichan Valley Citizen