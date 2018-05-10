Firefighters from Extension Volunteer Fire Department are putting out a house fire in the 600 block of Nanaimo River Road south of Nanaimo. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Fire destroys house along Nanaimo River

Extension Volunteer Fire Department on scene, no injuries reported

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A fire destroyed a house on Nanaimo River Road on Thursday afternoon.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department crews are on scene in the 600 block of Nanaimo River Road near Steelhead Trail continuing to try to snuff out the fire. The house is a total loss, but no injuries have been reported.

Crews were called to the location a little after 4 p.m.

The house that burned down is on a large property and down near the riverbank, which caused access challenges for firefighters.

Previous story
Men’s Centre on mid Island warns it will have to close
Next story
Using horse power to teach communication skills

Just Posted

District warns of localized flooding in Hope

  • 2 hours ago

 

Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

 

Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

 

Senior Royals end weekend with 3-1 record

  • 1 day ago

 

Most Read

  • Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.

  • Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

  • District warns of localized flooding in Hope

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas