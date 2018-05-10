Fire destroys house along Nanaimo River

Firefighters from Extension Volunteer Fire Department are putting out a house fire in the 600 block of Nanaimo River Road south of Nanaimo. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A fire destroyed a house on Nanaimo River Road on Thursday afternoon.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department crews are on scene in the 600 block of Nanaimo River Road near Steelhead Trail continuing to try to snuff out the fire. The house is a total loss, but no injuries have been reported.

Crews were called to the location a little after 4 p.m.

The house that burned down is on a large property and down near the riverbank, which caused access challenges for firefighters.

#Nanaimo #fire @NanaimoBulletin Firefighters from Extension Volunteer Fire Department battling difficult to access house fire on 600 block Nanaimo River Road, south of Nanaimo. House total loss. No reports of injuries. Efforts to snuff fire continuing. pic.twitter.com/AjG7yNMoTD — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) May 11, 2018