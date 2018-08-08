Fire destroys home on isolated property in the Eastern Hillsides

Concern over a possible wildfire in the Eastern Hillsides overnight Tuesday turned out to be unwarranted, according to the Chilliwack Fire Department.

The blaze was at a house in the 7600-block nearly at the top of Nixon Road that completely destroyed the structure.

It was before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night when firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 responded to the report of a fire on the remote property in the Eastern Hillsides.

When crews arrived, the house was fully involved. Firefighting operations were particularly challenging due to the steep, narrow driveway, lack of water supply and a venting propane tank.

Two occupants of the home safely evacuated. Fire crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent forest and barn, and there were no firefighter injuries.

And while the fire was contained to the one structure, it did cause some concern in the community as flames and considerable amount of smoke was visible from the valley floor.

Fire Chief Ian Josephson said there were no evacuations in the area. But as the fire was visible from the valley floor, city councillor and mayoral candidate Sam Waddington sent out a message on Instagram and Twitter that suggested evacuation was possible, a message that caused considerable stress for at least one family.

“There is a wildfire in the Hillsides above Chilliwack. RCMP and fire crews are going door to door. Please stay out of the area and if you live in the hillsides near The Falls Golf course please get ready to leave your home,” Waddington’s message said.

Soon after he did put out a follow-up message apologizing “for the late night alarm sounding.”

“This could have gotten out of control so quickly, especially with its proximity to dense Eastern Hillsides Neighbourhoods, and tinder dry surrounding forests on all sides.”

But Sarah Murphy who lives in the area said she saw that post and it prompted her and her family to rush home from work to collect their things, fearing the need to evacuate, only to be told by the Chilliwack Fire Department there was never a wildfire or any threat of evacuation.

She went so far as to call his post an example of spreading “damaging and dangerous misinformation.”

“Mr. Sam Waddington should realize that the information he puts out on social media affects other people’s lives,” Murphy said.

In response, Waddington said when he posted that he weight the possibility of causing alarm but he wanted to err on the side of caution as he was in touch with the RCMP, the Chilliwack Fire Department and the Coast Fire Centre.

