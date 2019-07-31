Fire destroys home on Cedar Street in Mission

A large fire Wednesday morning in Mission has destroyed the roof and second storey of a home.

Assistant fire chief Norm MacLeod said crews from Mission Fire Rescue Service were called to the fire on Cedar Street between Cherry and Best avenues at around 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the entire second storey of the house was engulfed in flames, MacLeod said.

He said he wasn’t sure how many occupants were in the home at the time, but all escaped safely and are now receiving assistance from Emergency Support Services.

MacLeod said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

He said all three firehalls and about 20 firefighters were dispatched to the fire.

MacLeod said, as of 10:30 a.m., that portion of Cedar Street is expected to be closed to traffic for the “next couple of hours.”

ALSO READ: Early-morning fire destroys Mission laundromat