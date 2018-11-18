Fire destroys home in Surrey

Crews called at 3 a.m. Sunday for a residential house fire on the 12000-block of 100 Avenue

Firefighters spent five hours Sunday morning battling a “fully involved” house fire in Surrey.

Surrey Fire Service acting assistant chief Greg McRobbie told Peace Arch News Sunday that crews were called to 12054 100 Ave. at 3:09 a.m. for a residential structure fire.

“The fire was fully involved when they arrived, flames were coming out of all windows in the front of the house,” McRobbie said.

Two people were home at the time of the fire and were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

“The crews started with a defensive attack and then moved to an offensive attack once they contained the flames,” McRobbie said.

The source of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters had the flames extinguished and returned back to the fire hall by approximately 8 a.m.