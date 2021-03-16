Fire destroys home in Spardell

A mobile home in Spardell was completely destroyed in a fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire, at the Spardell Mobile Home Park in Sparwood began at around 8:00 a.m., and took over three hours to contain.

Fire and Rescue teams from Sparwood, Fernie and Elkford responded, along with the RCMP and BC Ambulance.

There were no deaths, but two residents have been left homeless. One homeowner was reported to have received minor injuries in the fire. Their pets were reportedly not able to be rescued.

Their mobile home was completely destroyed by the fire, which also damaged neighbouring homes on both sides.

According to one local resident, a Gofundme was going to be set up for the couple who lost their home. The resident thanked the responders from Sparwood, Elkford and Fernie for responding to the fire.

An RV and a camper were also lost in the fire.

