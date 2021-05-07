Fire destroys home at C.J.’s Trailer Park

Two other structures damaged by heat exposure

A fundraiser has been launched for local senior Mary Klassen after a fire destroyed her mobile home Thursday, May 6. (Aman Parhar photo)

A vacant mobile home burned to the ground after a fire broke out late Thursday, May 7, at C.J.’s Trailer Park east of Vanderhoof on Highway 16.

Vanderhoof Fire Department remained on scene after 2 a.m. Friday working to extinguish the blaze.

“Upon arrival, it was a fully engulfed mobile home,” said Fire Chief Ian Leslie, noting they had received a report of the structure fire at around 10:07 p.m.

A fifth-wheel travel trailer parked beside the structure was also swallowed up the flames, which left it entirely destroyed.

Leslie said winds at the time challenged the 17 volunteer members.

There is also no fire hydrant protection in the area, and water was shuttled with two water tenders.

Emergency crews, including RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and Pacific Northern Gas, also responded.

Leslie confirmed the trailer was empty at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

“We were lucky that way, but there were two other trailers damaged from heat exposure,” he said.

Britney Inden of Vanderhoof identified the owner of the destroyed trailer as her grandmother Mary Klassen who was in the process of moving into her new home.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched.

“Unfortunately, her home was not insured and will not be getting any money to cover the cost of this tragedy,” Inden said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Read More: Fire department looking for more members

(Note: This article has been updated after incorrectly reporting the time of the fire.)

Do you have a comment about this story? email: rebecca.dyok@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express