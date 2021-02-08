Fire destroys Grand Forks home left vacant after 2018 freshet

No one was hurt in Monday morning's blaze, says fire department official

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is investigating the cause of Monday morning’s fire (Feb. 8) which consumed an abandoned home in North Ruckle.

Deputy Fire Chief Rich Piché said firefighters were called to the fire at 7025 2nd St. at around 3:45 a.m., finding the building engulfed in flames. The home was empty when crews arrived, he said.

Volunteer firefighters from Grand Forks and Christina Lake Fire and Rescue contained the blaze within half an hour, attacking the flames from the directions of neighbouring 2nd Street homes. No one was hurt, Piché said.

The home was boarded up after the 2018 freshet which flooded much of the surrounding area. The City of Grand Forks purchased the home in 2020 as part of the city’s Flood Mitigation Program, city hall told The Gazette.

Piché said he had not determined what caused the fire as of 9:30 Monday morning. He planned to return to the scene of the fire some time Monday afternoon.

City crews salted the road approaching the abandoned home, but Piché said drivers should watch out for ice.

The Gazette will continue to update this story as more details become available.

