Fire destroys garage in Ootischenia

Smoke from blaze could be seen from kilometres away

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a fire in Ootischenia around 10:30 Monday morning.

The fire, in a detached garage, was at a property in the 1400 block of Columbia Road.

Six fire trucks were on the scene to respond to the massive blaze. At one point flames lofted 10 metres into the air above the building. Dark smoke could be seen billowing up from the fire from kilometres away.

The garage appears to have been completely destroyed.

There are no reports of injuries but ambulance crews were among the responders heading for the scene.

More details to come…