Firefighters called to Trunk Road residence just before 10 p.m. Saturday

Duncan volunteer firefighters attended a structure fire in the 1000 block of Trunk Road on Saturday night.

The call came in just before 10 p.m., and the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

People were in the house when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported, and several dogs were evacuated from the house along with the human residents.

