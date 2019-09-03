Fire destroys Burton garage

Volunteer firefighters in Burton were called to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday morning.

Fire chief Bryan Harrop says a neighbour on Mole Road called the department after spotting flames coming from the roof of the garage.

The owners of the property were not at home at the time, he said.

Harrop says when the department got there, the double garage was already a write-off.

“The roof had already collapsed on our arrival,” he says. “All we could do is hit the building from behind to make sure the flames didn’t spread to the trees in the back.”

Eight firefighters and two trucks attended the scene, but spent most of the time containing the fire and clearing out hot spots.

He says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but at this time there’s “absolutely no indication” of what could have started the fire.

Ironically, he says the garage was filled with building supplies to repair the house from a fire that occurred two years ago. Those supplies were completely destroyed, says Harrop, along with a boat and a riding lawnmower.

Burton is located about 35 kilometres south of Nakusp, on the east shore of the Arrow Lakes